Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHWZ opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
About Medicine Man Technologies
