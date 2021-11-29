Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHWZ opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products; Licensing and Consulting; And Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through the proprietary websites and retail location.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.