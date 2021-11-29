Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,751. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDIBY. UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

