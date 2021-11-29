MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 403,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

