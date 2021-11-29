MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,156,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,721,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,258.71 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,244.00 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,565.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,589.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

