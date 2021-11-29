Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.05

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 7541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Meredith alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.