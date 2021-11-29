Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

