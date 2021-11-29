Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $460.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

