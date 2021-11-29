Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

