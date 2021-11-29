Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $107.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

