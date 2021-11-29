Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

