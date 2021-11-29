Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,416 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

