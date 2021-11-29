Metal (MTL) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $200.45 million and $14.54 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00354560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars.

