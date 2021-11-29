MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,419,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after buying an additional 427,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $60.10 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.