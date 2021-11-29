MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stake Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

MCBS stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

