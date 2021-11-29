Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 10,970 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 78,357.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 90,451 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

