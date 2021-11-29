Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 8,811 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:NX opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $740.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.