Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 87,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

