Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 119,437.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

