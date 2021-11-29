Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 2,730 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 91,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of HY opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.