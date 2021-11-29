Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $202,000 Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 147,033.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

NYSE TPB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

