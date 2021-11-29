Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $216,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 83,605.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

