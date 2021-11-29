Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $222,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 105,760.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

