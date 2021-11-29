Mettalex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $583,448.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002722 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $583,448.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mettalex has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.04 or 0.07533030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.11 or 1.00036022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

