MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 414,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 648,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 113,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

