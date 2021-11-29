MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $419,248.85 and approximately $33.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00099999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004713 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,633,186 coins and its circulating supply is 159,331,258 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

