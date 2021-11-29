Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

