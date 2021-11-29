Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average is $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

