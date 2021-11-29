Millennium Management LLC Acquires 58,847 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.38% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $620.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

