Millennium Management LLC Buys 155,935 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 257.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,935 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 70.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

