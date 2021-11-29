Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 131.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $300.24 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $309.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.