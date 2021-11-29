Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

