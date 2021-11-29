Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at $427,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLR opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

