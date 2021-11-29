Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MALRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

MALRY stock remained flat at $$31.89 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

