Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.74 or 0.00242994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $25,039.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00095359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.21 or 0.07553782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.80 or 0.99819337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 94,313 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

