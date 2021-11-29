Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.70 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and $654,557.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.20 or 0.00088225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 306,587 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

