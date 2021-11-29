Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz Buys 7,000 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $13.05. 183,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,146,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.