Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0929

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $92.89 million and $53.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00216710 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

