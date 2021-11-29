MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,925. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MOGU by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

