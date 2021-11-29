MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MOGU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,925. MOGU has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 75.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter.
MOGU Company Profile
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.