Monavale Trading Up 76.5% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $1,416.68 or 0.02426768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and $175,813.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 76.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00354495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,998 coins and its circulating supply is 9,065 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

