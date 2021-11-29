Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$79.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Moncler has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MONRY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

