Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,139,000 after purchasing an additional 502,695 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,925,366 shares of company stock worth $120,381,428. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

