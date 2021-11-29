Monetha (MTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $430,266.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $430,266.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.