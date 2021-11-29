Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $790.89 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $323.18 or 0.00556841 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $790.89 million and approximately $36.02 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,171,407 coins and its circulating supply is 2,447,195 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

