MoonTools Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,998.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $821,229.80 and approximately $2,998.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $29.86 or 0.00051736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.03 or 0.07688642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.00 or 1.00182129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

