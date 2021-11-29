Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

