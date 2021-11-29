Morgan Stanley Buys 138,746 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 173.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40.

