Morgan Stanley Buys 247,382 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $8,988,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

