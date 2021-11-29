Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,472 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 164,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $31.49.

