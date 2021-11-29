Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 47,344 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $669,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,620 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

