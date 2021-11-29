Morgan Stanley Has $10 Million Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 41.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Key Tronic Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Key Tronic Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.